Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 20:13 Hits: 4

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has pushed for changes to a bipartisan anti-lynching bill sparking a debate in Senate. Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pushed back at his objections.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/05/871083578/gop-senator-rand-paul-seeks-changes-to-emmett-till-antilynching-act?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics