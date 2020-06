Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 20:13 Hits: 3

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., about the protests sparked by George Floyd's death and the president's response to them.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/05/871083564/gop-senator-tim-scott-comments-on-presidents-response-to-nationwide-protests?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics