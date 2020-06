Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 22:06 Hits: 9

Some 1,600 troops airlifted for possible deployment in the nation's capital are returning to their home bases, after President Trump failed to invoke the law required for using such forces.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/05/871111117/active-duty-troops-on-standby-outside-washington-d-c-being-sent-back-to-home-bas?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics