Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 06 June 2020 02:25 Hits: 9

Months after sealing up the primary campaign, former Vice President Joe Biden earns enough delegates to secure the Democratic nomination. He's also risen in recent general election polling.

(Image credit: Matt Rourke/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/05/869553801/biden-formally-secures-democratic-nomination-while-gaining-steam-against-trump?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics