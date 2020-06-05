Fox News' Tarlov Cut Off While Debunking WH Lie About Antifa

Articles

Fox host Harris Faulkner worked to validate a White House lie about antifa providing bricks to George Floyd protesters. When guest Jessica Tarlov factchecked the lie, Faulkner cut her off, saying, “I want someone else.” Snopes did a deep dive into the right-wing meme that antifa engaged in some kind of coordinated effort to provide bricks to protesters. The site concluded there’s no evidence such a thing happened and that “in many cases ‘suspicious’ bricks depicted on social media were on streets for ongoing construction projects, not ‘planted for protesters.'” But that didn’t stop pretend-neutral Faulkner from suggesting it’s a matter of debate. First up, conservative Gianno Caldwell said that just because some bricks have been shown not to have been placed by antifa, that’s no reason to abandon the accusation. “There is absolutely something going on,” he declared, without saying what it is. That’s part of why antifa should be designated a terror group, he added. Faulkner murmured her approval. Then she turned to Tarlov, the lone liberal out of five, for her thoughts. Tarlov was unequivocal about condemning the violence. She called it “incredibly damaging to the cause, obviously.” But she also did not want to “bucket that all in” as antifa which, she noted is “fundamentally a disorganized group and not associated with the left.”

