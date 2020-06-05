Reality Check: Retired Military Are Warning Us Trump Is A Danger To Democracy

Articles

Published on Friday, 05 June 2020

New Day's John Avlon with another really good Reality Check segment: "General James Mattis dropped a bombshell this week saying, 'Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people, doesn't even pretend to try. Instead he tries to divide us. We're witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership.' "Now, the tipping point was apparently Trump's autocratic stunt of violently dispersing a peaceful protest for a photo-op with a Bible as a prop. It sparked an unusual firestorm of dissent with respective military and national security figures who've been trained to remain silent on political matters. Former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Martin Dempsey wrote on Twitter, 'America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy.' Bush and Obama-era chairman of the Joint Chiefs Admiral Mike Mullen wrote, 'Whatever Trump's goal in conducting his visit, he laid bare his disdain for the rights of peaceful protest in this country.' Retired Marine General John Allen said, 'Trump's threats of military force may be the beginning of the end of the American experiment. Former CIA analyst Gail Helt told the Washington Post, 'This is what autocrats do.'

