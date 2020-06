Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 14:59 Hits: 1

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) pushed back on former Defense Secretary James Mattis’s criticism of President Trump over the handling of nationwide protests against police brutality. “To Gen. Mattis, I think you're missing something here my friend...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501111-graham-pushes-back-on-mattis-criticism-of-trump-youre-missing-something-here