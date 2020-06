Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) has emerged as the Democratic Party's leading voice on the courts amid President Trump's rapid success in filling the judiciary with conservative justices.Democrats have historically struggled to match the GOP's...

