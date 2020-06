Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 09:00 Hits: 1

Collins has mostly avoided commenting on Trump's pandemic response, but she criticized his administration's decision to forcefully clear peaceful protesters from a square in front of the White House.

(Image credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/05/870151776/as-trump-heads-to-maine-gop-sen-susan-collins-wont-be-there-to-greet-him?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics