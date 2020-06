Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 09:01 Hits: 1

U.S. employers unexpectedly added jobs last month as the unemployment rate declined, signs that people are returning to work as states reopen their economies. President Trump celebrated the news.

(Image credit: NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/06/05/869821293/as-america-struggles-to-return-to-work-staggering-unemployment-numbers-loom?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics