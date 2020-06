Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 09:07 Hits: 3

For years, Wisconsin's Kenosha County voted blue in presidential elections. But in 2016, it went for Donald Trump. How is this key swing county reacting to George Floyd's death and Trump's response?

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/05/870227966/trumps-reaction-to-unrest-may-have-repercussions-for-presidential-election?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics