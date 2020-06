Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey found Americans see the nationwide protests as legitimate — a big shift from the 1960s — and almost half strongly disapprove of the job President Trump is doing.

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

