Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 18:31 Hits: 8

The president intimated that George Floyd, killed by police, would be happy with lower than expected unemployment rate.

(Image credit: Evan Vucci/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/05/870617228/trump-says-strong-economy-will-bring-racial-justice?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics