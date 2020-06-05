The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Friday News Dump: Trump Releases Suspicious Jobs Report, And Other News

Would it surprise you to learn that some experts think Trump had them change the reporting to make the numbers sound good? And just like that, the Dow shoots up! These ‘Job numbers’ were cooked up by Larry Kudlow, Stolichnaya and some Bolivian Marching powder. We have the highest unemployment since the Depression and every biz in the country has been closed for 3 months. We don’t believe u. @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/5MEgbG9MVZ — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) June 5, 2020 This is my view. The impact on forward looking policy is the biggest thing. Republicans won’t continue assistance- which is what kept us afloat in the first place. https://t.co/YJTVPLdU01 — Armando (@ArmandoNDK) June 5, 2020 No one knows what to think of the unemployment data because it doesn't make any sense based on all the other data.

