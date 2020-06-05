Omaha's Republican Mayor Accuses Korean Woman On Facebook Of Hiding Behind Strange 'Symbols'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 05 June 2020 16:12 Hits: 7

Soyeon Sohn uses Hangul characters to spell out her name on Facebook. The Mayor thought there was something not right about that, and called her a "Facebook troll" who "hides behind symbols." Source: Omaha.com Mayor Jean Stothert, who frequently uses her Facebook page to respond directly to Omahans, apologized Wednesday after writing a Facebook comment earlier in the week in which she called a Korean woman a “Facebook troll” who “hides behind symbols.” The symbols to which Stothert was referring were letters of the Korean alphabet that spelled the name of Soyeon Sohn on her Facebook page. Sohn had commented on one of Stothert’s posts about the curfew the mayor ordered this week in the wake of protests over the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and James Scurlock in Omaha. In the comment, Sohn said the mayor was demonstrating cowardice, not leadership. Stothert responded with the following: “a Facebook troll who hides behind symbols and doesn’t list their name, is a coward,” screenshots on social media show. During a press conference Wednesday, Stothert apologized, saying her comment was inappropriate. She said she was unfamiliar with the letters that Sohn had used on her profile page.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/omahas-republican-mayor-accuses-korean