Trump Slimes Memory Of George Floyd To Brag About Jobs Report

Published on Friday, 05 June 2020

You'd have to be mentally challenged to use a murder victim to promote your political agenda about the economy. The anger behind the murder of George Floyd has touched off massive peaceful protests for social injustice for black Americans. Today Donald Trump used his memory as a tool to brag about jobs numbers. And brag he did. Don't forget, it was just earlier this week that Trump called in the military to attack civilians over their disgust at Floyd's murder in DC. Trump has a built new fence around the White House. They're calling it "the chicken coop." Only Trump could be so callous and awful to use the murder of George Floyd to tout a jobs report. Seriously. This is mental. Trump said, "You all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen,” Trump continued. “Hopefully, George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing happening for our country. A great day for him, a great day for everybody. This is great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of the equality.” Driftglass got this exactly right: I have nothing to add but this. Republicans did this to us. Not "Trumpists" living in "Trump world". Republicans. Republicans did this to us. Your Republican friends, neighbors, family members, co-workers, local business owners, cops and school teachers did this to us.

