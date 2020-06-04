The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Politics Podcast: What History Can And Can’t Teach Us About Today’s Protests

Category: World Politics

 
It’s easy to compare today’s anti-police-violence protests to the protests of the 1960s, but those comparisons don’t paint a full picture. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, history professor Yohuru Williams joins Perry Bacon Jr. and Galen Druke to discuss which parallels are apt, how today’s protests are different, and what that says about where the movement is headed.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the "play" button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-what-history-can-and-cant-teach-us-about-todays-protests/

