Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 18:08 Hits: 1

Atlantic writer Anne Applebaum draws parallels between regimes in Eastern Europe and the Trump White House. She says our democracy can be destroyed — unless people fight back.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/04/869722081/journalist-explains-why-republican-leaders-back-trumps-proto-authoritarian-cult?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics