Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 20:19 Hits: 1

Iran has released Michael White — U.S. Navy veteran who had been held there for two years — in the latest of prisoner releases that continue despite the conflict between the two countries.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/04/869952469/iran-releases-u-s-navy-veteran-after-2-year-long-incarceration?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics