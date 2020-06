Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 20:19 Hits: 1

President Trump is signing an executive order that lets federal agencies waive environmental protections. The move aims to expedite infrastructure projects to help the economy recover.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/04/869952460/new-executive-order-to-waive-environmental-protections-for-federal-agencies?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics