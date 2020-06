Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 20:19 Hits: 2

Attorney General William Barr said the aftermath of George Floyd's death has produced a challenge to the rule of law, adding political groups and foreign actors were trying to exacerbate the violence.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/04/869952353/attorney-general-updates-on-the-federal-governments-response-to-nationwide-prote?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics