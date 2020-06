Articles

Thursday, 04 June 2020

The GOP senator from Alaska says she agrees with former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis' sharp rebuke of the president. The public critique from an ex-Cabinet official exposed a split within the party.

(Image credit: Toni L. Sandys/AP)

