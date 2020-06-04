KY Rep: Protesters Are 'Inarticulate' And 'Criminals'

Articles

White racist Kentucky GOP Rep.Thomas Massie felt qualified to opine on the education level, legal standing, and family history of the hundreds of thousands of people protesting the police killing of George Floyd since last Monday. Try not to faint when I say his opinions weren't complimentary. Grab those smelling salts, he even threw around as many racist stereotypes and dog whistles sound canons as he could fit into a one-minute clip. Massie, of course, also found it germane to invoke Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr as a shining example of behavior to which the protesters should aspire. He neglects to mention that King was pretty zen about riots, and ended up dead at the hands of white supremacist murderers. Kentucky Congressman Massie says he does not see any “articulate” people among the protesters. https://t.co/LbrB27Wliw — Ayesha Rascoe (@ayesharascoe) June 4, 2020 I'll tell you what we do need nationally is to relook at our educational system. I mean, a lot of these protesters, and I'm, and again, I'm falling victim right now to calling them protesters. A lot of them are just violent looters, and lawless criminals at this point, because they are engaging in violence.

