Neal Katyal: Voting Is Why Steve King 'Was Crying In His White Sheets'

Thursday, 04 June 2020

Nicolle Wallace and Neal Katyal discussed Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's remarks after his press conference, wherein he announced increased charges for George Floyd's killer from third-degree murder to second-degree, and also charges for the other three officers on the scene who participated. As the state's AG, the Floyd family wanted him to be the one to head up the prosecution team, and two days after he took over, we can understand why. One of the most interesting things AG Ellison noted at the end of his presser, though, is that typically police brutality cases are under-prosecuted. Wallace asked Katyal to expand on that.

