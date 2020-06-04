The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Thin Skinned Bully Can't Stand Criticism From General Mattis

Way to act shocked and surprised, Alysin! (Sorry -- not in a forgiving mood this morning as our country hovers over the edge of a fascist takeover.) "Former defense secretary James Mattis made an extraordinary statement yesterday that President Trump is intentionally trying to divide Americans. Last night, President Trump responded. Jeremy Diamond has more," Alysin Camerota said on New Day this morning. Diamond said it was an "extraordinary rebuke" with Mattis condemning the president's handling and the unrest we have seen over the last week. "Specifically calling out the president's use of military force, particularly in clearing out the demonstrators when we saw federal law enforcement and National Guardsmen clearing out the protesters from Lafayette Park earlier this week so that the president could go and have a photo op in front of the St. John's Church," he said. "Mattis also accuses the president of a lack of leadership. Let me read you part of this extraordinary statement."

