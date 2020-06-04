Stephen Colbert: 'Dictator Fanboy' Wants Military Vehicles In Streets Of D.C.

Articles

Thursday, 04 June 2020

Stephen Colbert wants people to pay attention. He's trying to warn us. "Now, the night Donald Trump was elected, you might recall I was somewhat emotional. I started drinking, and someday I plan to stop. What I was worried about deep down is that Trump is a dictator fanboy. He's a lifetime subscriber to Tiger Beat Down The Protesters," he said. "Now we're teetering dangerously close to Trump making his dreams our nightmare. On Monday, just so Trump could hobble across the street for a photo op, military police and park rangers fired rubber bullets, tear gas, and flash grenades at peaceful protesters. It was like a little Tienanmen Square-- or in Trump's case, "tiny man square." And today, Trump went on the Fox News radio, where you can only hear him lying, and explained it wasn't really as bad as it really was." That story was fake. They didn't use tear gas. They didn't use-- they moved them out. "Remind me to never ask for Trump's help when I'm moving. 'Okay, Steve, I boxed up your wine glasses and your old DVDs. Now run like hell and shove a wet rag in your mouth, 'cause it is gas time. You promised me pizza, buddy.' No surprise, Trump blamed the protesters for everything."

