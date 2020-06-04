Who Are Those Ominous-Looking Masked Men On The Streets Of D.C.?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 15:15 Hits: 2

Here's the thing: Sometimes things are not ominous until they're done by untrustworthy people. This wouldn't be much of a story (except to Breitbart) if the Obama administration ordered it, since we knew them to be rational sorts. These teams of unidentified men without name badges, ordered up by Bill Barr? Not so much. Via Defense One: The presence of unmarked federal law enforcement officers, dressed in paramilitary uniforms and wearing no identifying insignia, quickly spread among protesters marching through Washington, D.C.’s streets on Tuesday and Wednesday, causing concerned protesters and officials to ask: Who are they? In some locations, security personnel refused to identify themselves to journalists and protesters who asked which agency sent them, answering only that they worked for the federal government. In other places, they identified themselves as working for the Department of Justice. Some carried rifles, or were equipped with body armor, riot shields, and pepper spray canisters.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/who-are-those-ominous-looking-masked-men