Trump to Sign Order Giving Agencies Emergency Powers to Fast-track Energy Projects, Sources Say

President Donald Trump on Thursday is expected to sign an executive order that would let federal agencies use emergency powers to fast track major energy infrastructure projects by overriding environmental permitting requirements, two sources familiar with the proposal said.

The order is billed as a way to "support and accelerate" the U.S. economic recovery from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and improve U.S. infrastructure, according to bullet points summarizing the order seen by Reuters.
*This is a developing story, we will update soon with additional information

Read more https://www.voanews.com/usa/trump-sign-order-giving-agencies-emergency-powers-fast-track-energy-projects-sources-say

