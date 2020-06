Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 15:45 Hits: 2

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday threw his support behind Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Attorney General Bill Barr, who have come under criticism for their actions related to days of protests in Washington, D.C.McConnell...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501131-mcconnell-expresses-support-for-esper-amid-tensions