Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 16:01 Hits: 4

Several Democratic senators knelt during a moment of silence for George Floyd during their caucus meeting on Thursday.Sens. Michael Bennet (Colo.), Sherrod Brown (Ohio), Martin Heinrich (N.M.), Tim Kaine (Va.) and Chris Van Hollen (Md.) all knelt as...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501135-several-democratic-senators-kneel-during-moment-of-silence-for-george-floyd