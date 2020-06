Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 16:22 Hits: 6

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) on Thursday praised former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis’s scathing rebuke of President Trump as “true and honest and necessary” and admitted she is “struggling” with whether to vote for the president.“I thought...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/501139-murkowski-praises-mattis-statement-as-true-and-honest-says-shes-struggling