Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 16:53 Hits: 10

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a leading progressive in the Senate, said that police departments that are found to have violated a person’s civil rights should lose their federal funding. “Every police department violating people's civil rights...

