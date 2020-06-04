Rudy Giuliani Goes Barking Mad At Piers Morgan

Articles

Surprisingly, Rudy Giuliani hasn't been on American television much since the police lynching of George Floyd. Side note: What's with the tangerine makeup except where the mask should go? Rudy is, of course, Trump's "personal lawyer" and instigator of the Ukraine plot smear against Joe Biden. It was Trump's further pursuit of Ukranian "dirt" that resulted in Donald Trump's impeachment He's a voracious "defender" of both the police and Trump, so it's a little surprising he hasn't been on Fox News pontificating and bloviating about, you know, "blue lives matter." Rudy joined Good Morning Britain (h/t Colby Hall) and immediately got off to a rocky start. Rudy could not come up with a good excuse as to why Trump used a despicable quote made famous by a racist police chief in the 1960's: "When the looting starts, the shooting starts." In his usual fashion Rudy blamed "the left-wing media" for all of Trump's problems, but Piers Morgan was not having any of it. As the interview continued, Rudy became more unhinged and claimed "you people have become political propaganda." Morgan replied," Who are 'you people'?" Rudy, who never stopped talking said, "you gave up being journalists years ago."

