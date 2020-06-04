WATCH: Australian News Crew Attacked By DC Police

Articles

Don't look away. The police brutality in the US is now an international incident, as an Australian news crew was physically battered in Washington DC on Monday. 7 News Australia reports on the attack on their reporter and cameraman: US correspondent Amelia Brace and cameraman Tim Myers were both struck as a wall of police in riot gear moved through the area outside the White House. Vision from the incident showed one police officer bash Myers in the torso with his shield before punching the camera. The pair, who were up against a wall, were then directed to move on before another officer, armed with a truncheon, clubbed Brace in the back of the neck as the pair attempted to flee. Here's video from another angle: Police in Washington DC assaulted these Australian journalists (part of the violence unleashed so Trump could get his photo op) https://t.co/5AiM873cl1 pic.twitter.com/8WwUI3MGvg — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) June 2, 2020

