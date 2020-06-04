The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Sen. Kamala Harris: 'Racism Is Bad For Everybody!'

Category: World Politics Hits: 9

On Tuesday, several U.S. Senators came together to address the national scourge of police brutality, and introduce a package of bills to address it. They all spoke passionately, and unsurprisingly, Senator Kamala Harris spoke with clarity and searing urgency about the need for the U.S. Congress to stand up and do its part. Sen. Harris recalled how her parents were marchers in the Civil Rights movement of their generation. Then, like now, police turned against them, yet they still marched. She credited them for laying out the path for her. Tragically, the same scourge, the same injustices are happening today with little to no sign of abating.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/sen-kamala-harris-demands-us-congress-rein

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version