Sen. Kamala Harris: 'Racism Is Bad For Everybody!'

Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020

On Tuesday, several U.S. Senators came together to address the national scourge of police brutality, and introduce a package of bills to address it. They all spoke passionately, and unsurprisingly, Senator Kamala Harris spoke with clarity and searing urgency about the need for the U.S. Congress to stand up and do its part. Sen. Harris recalled how her parents were marchers in the Civil Rights movement of their generation. Then, like now, police turned against them, yet they still marched. She credited them for laying out the path for her. Tragically, the same scourge, the same injustices are happening today with little to no sign of abating.

