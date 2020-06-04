Lindsey Graham Attacks James Mattis As 'Duped By The Librul Media!'

Articles

On Wednesday, Trumps' former Secretary of Defense, Gen. James Mattis denounced Trump in an op-ed and compared Trump's tactics with that of the Nazis -- that divide us. Enter Lindsey Graham in an election year, a reliable suck-up for Trump and a leading member of the GOP's New Vichy Party. Sen. Graham joined Fox and Friends Thursday and was asked to respond to Mattis' scathing op-ed against the stable genius. (Wiki: General Mattis is a retired United States Marine Corps general who served as the 26th US secretary of defense from January 2017 through January 2019. During his 44 years in the Marine Corps, he commanded forces in the Persian Gulf War, the War in Afghanistan, and the Iraq War. commander of United States Central Command.) After Trump turned over Syria to Turkey, Mattis resigned his post. Sen. Graham said that Mattis has the right to express himself. Thank you Lindsey, we didn't know that was possible under the Trump administration. Then Lindsay Graham condescendingly made believe that Gen. Mattis, Trump's first Secretary of Defense didn't understand Donald Trump because the media has been so mean to Donald.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/sen-grahan-attacks-general-mattis-being