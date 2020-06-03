Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 23:13 Hits: 4

Kim and Brian sit down for an extended conversation on the current Black Lives Matter protests, policing and police reform, media literacy, and more.

Credits

Created and hosted by Kim Wilson and Brian Sonenstein

Edited by Ellis Maxwell

Website & volunteers managed by Victoria Nam

Theme music by Jared Ware

Support Beyond Prisons

Support our show and join us on Patreon. Check out our other donation options as well.

Please listen, subscribe, and rate/review our podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and on Google Play

Visit our website at beyond-prisons.com

Join our mailing list for updates on new episodes, events, and more

Send tips, comments, and questions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Kim Wilson is available for speaking engagements and to facilitate workshops. Please contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information

Twitter: @Beyond_Prison

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/beyondprisonspodcast/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/beyondprisons/

The post Beyond Prisons: Reflecting On The Protests appeared first on Shadowproof.

Read more https://shadowproof.com/2020/06/03/beyond-prisons-reflecting-on-the-protests/