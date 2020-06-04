Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 02:21 Hits: 10

Trump and Barr are patrolling DC with federal prison guards from the units trained to deal with prison riots and emergency situations in federal prisons. These appear to be at least some of the federal police who have been refusing to identify themselves on the streets of DC.

Whatever you can say about these teams and the tactics they use these are not people you want doing crowd control with civilians.

Just In: NBC’s Mike Kosnar obtains a statement from the Bureau of Prisons about their un-badged officers in DC. It’s long so I screen-shotted it, and their previous statement, sent upon their deployment pic.twitter.com/BbTdJNDpBg — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 4, 2020

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/4bG7NvpQbyk/big-news-bad-news