Protests Motivate US Primary Voters in Divisive Presidential Campaign

Eight U.S. states and Washington, D.C., the nation's capital, held primary elections on Tuesday, in the midst of police brutality protests across the country and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The primary contests further solidified former Vice President Joe Biden's status as the all-but-certain Democratic Party nominee for president, as protests against racism have taken center stage in an increasingly bitter and polarized race. VOA's Brian Padden reports.

Read more https://www.voanews.com/episode/protests-motivate-us-primary-voters-divisive-presidential-campaign-4311761

