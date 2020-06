Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 04 June 2020 01:07 Hits: 8

The New York Times was the target of widespread criticism on Wednesday after its opinion section published an op-ed from Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) calling for a military response to protests across the nation sparked by the death of George Floyd...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/501059-nyt-decision-to-publish-tom-cotton-op-ed-draws-widespread-backlash