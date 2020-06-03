Super PAC with ties to Georgia Senate candidate hides donors from primary voters

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 19:31 Hits: 6

Note: Around an hour after this story was published, Undivided Purpose filed a report disclosing its donors to the FEC.

A newly formed super PAC trying to influence the Democratic primary in Georgia’s U.S. Senate contest is keeping its donors hidden from voters and appears to have ties to allies of the candidate it’s backing.

Undivided Purpose has spent $91,000 on ads supporting Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson over her competitors in the extensive Democratic field , which includes former House candidate Jon Ossoff and former lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Sarah Riggs Amico. Those ads cast Tomlinson as the most experienced candidate and the best positioned to challenge incumbent Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) in the November general election.

When Georgia primary voters go to the polls June 9, they won’t know who paid for the ad blitz. That’s because Undivided Purpose didn’t file a pre-primary report with the Federal Election Commission that would have revealed its donors. Some groups avoid filing these reports by launching their election activities within 12 days of election day. Others game reporting deadlines to dodge disclosure by registering to file at a different frequency.

Undivided Purpose did neither. While the super PAC made most of its independent expenditures on May 27, it reported making a $10,000 digital ad buy to support Tomlinson on May 13. That’s well within the window where the group is supposed to file a pre-primary report . However, the super PAC may have used yet another loophole in campaign finance law . Political groups must file these reports if they make an election-related disbursement that wasn’t previously reported. Because Undivided Purpose filed an independent expenditure report detailing its spending on May 13, it likely did not have to file a pre-primary report that would expose its donors.

“A loophole in federal disclosure law enables the super PAC to avoid pre-election donor disclosure, depriving voters of important information regarding who is trying to sway their vote on Election Day,” Paul S. Ryan, vice president of policy and litigation at Common Cause, told OpenSecrets.

Some super PACs use loopholes to skirt reporting requirements within the letter of the law, while other groups have unlawfully ignored deadlines with little or no pushback from the FEC. Like countless super PACs before it, Undivided Purpose is also taking advantage of chronically lax FEC enforcement and weak coordination rules.

Undivided Purpose’s operatives and consultants are closely connected to Tomlinson’s campaign. Washington fundraising firm Berger Hirschberg Strategies , which received $166,000 from Tomlinson’s campaign, is also raising money for Undivided Purpose, according to the super PAC’s donation page .

The Tomlinson’s campaign’s highest paid vendor is Democratic firm Joe Trippi & Associates , which received over $637,000 for advertising and consulting services. Undivided Purpose paid Mad River Communications, a firm also associated with Trippi, to run its ads.

Undivided Purpose’s treasurer is Anne McGlamry, who is married to Michael McGlamry, a partner at Pope McGlamry, the law firm that employs Tomlinson’s husband. Tomlinson was also a longtime partner at the firm before her mayoral election.

On Tuesday, a Democratic consultant who campaigned for Ossoff in 2017 asked the FEC to investigate whether the Tomlinson campaign coordinated with the closely tied super PAC. Tomlinson denied coordinating with Undivided Purpose. The super PAC’s staffers didn’t respond to a request for comment from OpenSecrets.

“As a lawyer, I take campaign finance rules very seriously and can assure you that my campaign follows them to a ‘T,’” Tomlinson told the Atlanta Journal Constitution .

When attempting to identify illegal coordination, the Federal Election Commission considers whether a campaign shares vendors with an outside group supporting it. But the FEC has not penalized a single group for violating campaign coordination laws since the 2010 Citizens United Supreme Court ruling that ushered in billions in super PAC spending. The Senate recently restored the FEC’s quorum , but the embattled agency will likely still struggle to agree on how to enforce campaign finance laws.

The Georgia Senate race is considered less competitive than other contests like those in North Carolina and Arizona. But Georgia Republicans, including Perdue , have expressed concern that Democrats could pull off an upset in the Peach State. In mid-May, the Cook Political Report changed its rating of the race from “Likely Republican” to “Lean Republican” due to polling that showed a close contest. Most of those polls featured Ossoff as the Democratic candidate.

Perdue has a massive fundraising lead over his Democratic opponents, who have been forced to spend their reserves in the primary. Perdue, the first Republican senator to jointly fundraise with President Donald Trump , has nearly $9.4 million cash on hand. Each of the top Democrats have less than $1 million in the bank and have been forced to take out personal loans . Ossoff loaned his campaign $450,000 during the final stretch, while Amico loaned her campaign another $180,000, bringing her total self-funding to around $1.1 million.



