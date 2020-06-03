This Is Trump's America

Articles

Reading the news when you wake up in the morning, seeing the videos of the night before, is a profoundly traumatic experience right now. We live in a bitterly divided country. This is what things look like when a nation falls apart. The rising anger over continued police brutality and the increasingly violent police reactions to protests are painful to see, especially with this terrifying pandemic that is killing so many people and should be bringing us together. But the truth of the matter is that America was born in contradiction and painful division. We are a great nation on one level, but our greatness is marred by such bitter divisions and hatred, over a non-stop battle about who we are and should be, and how we should be allowed to treat one another. Are we the country that is founded on the doctrine that we are all created equal, with a government of the people, by the people, and for the people? Or are we the country founded on African slavery and indigenous genocide, with a murderous racism inherent in our DNA, where white police officers are allowed to murder black and brown people on videotape and still be treated as if they are above the law? The answer is yes, to both questions simultaneously.

