‘It Breaks My Heart’: Fox’s Marie Harf Rips Trump’s St. John’s Photo Op

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020 11:43 Hits: 3

On today’s Outnumbered show, Trump-worshiper and host Harris Faulkner asked Harf for her thoughts on what she twice referred to as “a seminal moment.” Harf did not hold back. HARF: Republican Senator Ben Sasse released a statement today that says he doesn't' support clearing out peaceful protesters for a situation where the word of God is used as a photo op. That's a Republican, that's not a Democrat. I watched live what was happening in my city. These were peaceful protesters. We did not hear any warning, it was 6:20, 40 minutes before the curfew, and to see this happen - we have reports this morning that there were clergy, other clergy from the Episcopal church on the church steps, forcibly tear gassed by police, so the president could do this photo op. I have no words sometimes about this, Harris. It breaks my heart. We have video showing that these were peaceful. It was before the curfew. There was no excuse for this and I'm proud of people like Ben Sasse for saying that.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/it-breaks-my-heart-fox-s-marie-harf-rips