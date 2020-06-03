White Nationalist Group Pretended To Be Antifa To Stoke Violence

Articles

Bill Barr and the Trump administration would have you believe that the only people responsible for looting and vandalism and violence against people are members of Antifa and/or the political left. Remember also that they instructed us out loud not to believe what we see and hear with our own eyes and ears. They would know, since they refuse to publicly believe that Russia interfered with the 2016 election, or that Trump obstructed justice in any way shape or form. This sets the stage perfectly for what is going on now in the streets and on social media platforms like Twitter. Thankfully, Twitter is slowly opening its eyes and disregarding Trump's directive. Twitter suspended an account created by white nationalists associated with the group Identity Evropa, because not only were they calling for violence in the streets at the protests against police brutality — they were posing as members of Antifa as they did so. Why set up, as Nicolle Wallace calls them, "Trump's favorite target?" She asked former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, to speak to this complicating and dangerous strategy.

