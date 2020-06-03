The New Vichys: Cowardly GOP Runs Away From Questions On Trump Again

Articles

Republicans in the Senate have become willing collaborators to Trump's narcissistic, criminal and chaotic rule. Trump's presidency has cost so many American lives during the pandemic. It's cost us our economy as he has no plans to coordinate reopening, and now he's stoking violence as protestors in all fifty states rise up against police lynchings. Republican Senators have sat on the sidelines and watched him undermine our national security, destroy relationships with our closest allies while kowtowing and sucking-up to autocratic and authoritarian leaders like Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin. Running to the presidential bunker after protests broke out in DC, the stable genius is now ordering the military and police to assault civilians in order to show what a man he is. Over the years I haven't found much from conservative commentator George Will to agree on outside of his love of baseball, but it's finally been too much for him watching Trump abuse the office of the presidency. Will is calling for Trump to be removed as well as all of his congressional enablers.

