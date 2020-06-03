The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Bye, Frank: In Wake Of Protests, Philadelphia Finally Takes Down Rizzo Statue

WATCH: VIDEO of Former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo bronze sculpture lifted off then driven away in truck overnight. It looks as if he’s waving goodbye ⁦@FOX29philly⁩ pic.twitter.com/hTxH7dqato — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) June 3, 2020 The Frank Rizzo statue was removed from the Municipal Services Plaza overnight. You don't have to be from Philadelphia to understand what this means to Philadelphians. Via the Daily Beast:

