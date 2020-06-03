Cops Charged In Attack On Atlanta College Students: 'I Thought I Was Going To Die'

Articles

Six Atlanta police officers were charged yesterday after pulling two college students out of a car, smashing its windows and using a Taser in the course of a bogus arrest. (You can watch the ABC News video above.) We hear stories like this all the time lately, but this one really struck me because the victims are so clearly traumatized, it broke my heart even more because it happened in Atlanta, which has such a good reputation as a place for young black professionals. Which is probably why Taniyah Pilgrim and Messiah Young chose to attend Spelman College and Morehouse College, the two famous HBCUs. The schools famously attract young black achievers. They have been making the rounds of the news shows with their attorney, and they appeared on New Day this morning. "To you, Messiah, and to to you, Taniyah, have you ever seen that video of what happened to you that night?" Alysin Camerota said. "I have not tried to relive that moment at this point. It's a little too much right now. I'd rather just, you know, recover, honestly," the student said. Pilgrim said she has seen the videos.

