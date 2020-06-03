Author: 'To Evangelicals, Trump Went To The Church To Defend Religious Freedom'

Articles

On Morning Joe, author and journalist Sarah Posner talked about the white evangelical reaction to Trump's photo op at St. John's Church this week. "To them, he is heroic. To them, that was a sign of strength," she explained. "So every time we have a -- you know, every day is a crisis in the Trump presidency, but every time we have a big crisis like impeachment or what's going on right now, everybody looks to some voices -- like Ben's, for example, or the Christianity Today editorial back in December that called for Trump's impeachment and they think, oh, this is the moment that's going to change how white evangelicals view Trump and they are going to turn on him, but that never comes to pass. "So you might hear a few people speak out against what Trump did on Monday, but in reality the self-reinforcing bubble that white evangelicals exist on social media, in church, other organizations that they subscribe to or belong to, in these circles Trump is being portrayed as a strong figure who went over to the church to defend religious freedom." "Sarah, I'm curious about Pat Robertson speaking out," Claire McCaskill said.

