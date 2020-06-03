World Laughs As Trump Claims He Was Just 'Inspecting' The Bunker

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 03 June 2020

Trump World is trying to pretend the last week never happened. Bunker Boy wants the world to believe he was "just inspecting" the secure White House location, rather than being escorted there for safety by the Secret Service. Trump says on Fox Radio interview he was in the bunker for "tiny" amount of time and it was "much more for an inspection" than for his own safety. — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) June 3, 2020 President Trump tells Brian Kilmeade it was a false report that he was taken to the underground bunker amid protests, though he confirms he did go to the bunker. He says he went in the day and it was "more for an inspection." "I was there for a tiny, short little period of time." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) June 3, 2020 Hilarity and well-deserved ridicule ensued.

