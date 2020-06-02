The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Kellyanne Conway Blasts Bishop Outraged Over Trump&#8217;s Church Photo Op

Category: World Politics Hits: 0

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway backed up Trump’s decision to use tear gas to disperse protesters for a photo op in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church Monday night, and lashed out at the congregation’s bishop, who sharply criticized the move. 

When asked for a response to D.C. Episcopal Bishop Rev. Mariann Budde, who expressed outrage that the President had used her church as a “prop,” Conway criticized the presiding bishop for exercising what she saw as a kind of religious righteousness.

“That is not ‘her church,’ that is not ‘her Bible,’” Conway said. “We don’t look into other people’s hearts and souls and discern and judge what their faith is.”

Harping on the same issue in separate remarks to the press Tuesday, Conway suggested that despite creating a scene with the intention of taking a photo, the tear-gassing event at the church Monday night that involved a photo being taken of Trump with a Bible in hand was not actually a “photo op.”

Borrowing rhetoric that has been used repeatedly by conservatives with regard to the anti-racism protests of the past week, Conway said she would not allow “arsonists and anarchists” to dissuade her or others from “practicing our religion” — despite the fact that among those tear-gassed on Monday were members of the church.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/2pZOx31oO0U/kellyanne-conway-blasts-bishop-budde

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version